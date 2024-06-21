Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Trading Down 1.1%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

