Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 3.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.68. 2,069,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,070. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

