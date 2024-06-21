Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $53.65. 629,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,022,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 200.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Roku by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

