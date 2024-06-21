Roth Mkm Cuts AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $2.00

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMMO Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.30. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Institutional Trading of AMMO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMMO by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

