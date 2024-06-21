Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. 1,327,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.02. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.