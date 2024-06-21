Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $959.67

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $959.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.92 or 0.05494037 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00015291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002451 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,791,644,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,771,014,974 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

