Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $39.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,773,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,482.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

