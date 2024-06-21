Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.84 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49). 581,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,012,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.00 and a beta of -1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.90.

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

