Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years. Saul Centers has a payout ratio of 190.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Saul Centers to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 150,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,589. The firm has a market cap of $869.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $41.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

