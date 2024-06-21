SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SBFG stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $94.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
