Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,768,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 171,936 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 1,838,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

