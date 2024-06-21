Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.