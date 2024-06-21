Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Scilex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Scilex

Scilex Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:SCLX opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Scilex has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scilex will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scilex

In other Scilex news, insider Jaisim Shah acquired 83,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,112.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jaisim Shah bought 83,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at $83,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Chun bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scilex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Scilex by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.