Selway Asset Management Buys Shares of 7,500 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Selway Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITX traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. 4,918,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,462. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

