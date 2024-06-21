Selway Asset Management Purchases 815 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 117,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.28. 21,289,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

