Selway Asset Management Sells 300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.