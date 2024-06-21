Selway Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Selway Asset Management cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,876,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,061,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.