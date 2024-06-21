Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.20. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 285,916 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.