Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells $209,902.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.4 %

SCI stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $224,137,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Service Co. International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

