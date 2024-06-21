ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $734.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $723.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 410,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,475 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

