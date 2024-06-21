Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 83,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 164,775 shares.The stock last traded at $15.97 and had previously closed at $15.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $876.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,599.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,650 shares of company stock worth $577,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $6,797,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Articles

