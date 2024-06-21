Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.93 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.02). Approximately 845,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,052,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of £15.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.75.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

