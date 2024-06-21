Siacoin (SC) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $260.76 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,078.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00597778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00115619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00036768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00249792 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00068262 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,553,365,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,525,385,030 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

