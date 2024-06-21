Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,558,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 19,274,307 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 102.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

