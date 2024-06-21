Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Insider Sells $251,930.00 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.3 %

SKY stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

