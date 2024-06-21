Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $124.70 and last traded at $125.00. 1,969,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,454,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 39,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

