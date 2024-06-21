Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $124.70 and last traded at $125.00. 1,969,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,454,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.62.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.85.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
