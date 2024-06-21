SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 391 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 421,975 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.