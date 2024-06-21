SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 395 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 92,507,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,359,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

