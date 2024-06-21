SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 133 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,256,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

