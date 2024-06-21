SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 3,160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 14,438,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,283,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

