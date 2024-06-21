SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $350,964,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.95. 1,173,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

