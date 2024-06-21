SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $810,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS NUMG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $41.72. 19,542 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $377.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

