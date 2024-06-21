SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 6,170 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,382. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.