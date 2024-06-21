SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,355. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.