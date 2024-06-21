SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 757 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 117,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,405,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 20,200,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

