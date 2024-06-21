Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1256310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.86.

About Sokoman Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.