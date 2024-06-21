SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $253,000. American National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 51,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.78. 8,813,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,647. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

