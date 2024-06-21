SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 85,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $35.37.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

