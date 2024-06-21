SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,676,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,001,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 26,108 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. 1,511,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,167. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

