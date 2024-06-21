SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Boosted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,593,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after buying an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,215. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

