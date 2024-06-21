SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 721,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,114. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

