Spirit AeroSystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,831 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 113% compared to the average volume of 6,032 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of SPR traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.83. 1,835,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,296. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
Further Reading
