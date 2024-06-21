Spirit AeroSystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,831 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 113% compared to the average volume of 6,032 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 6.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.83. 1,835,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,296. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

