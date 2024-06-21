S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 57.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 204,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.