St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 9.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 475,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,006. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.