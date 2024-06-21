St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Sells 14,381 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,970,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,822,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,526,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $311.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.