Stabilus (ETR:STM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.15

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €44.15 ($47.47) and last traded at €44.15 ($47.47), with a volume of 69166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.70 ($48.06).

Stabilus Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.50.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

