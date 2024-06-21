Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase updated its Q2 guidance to $0.36-0.40 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

