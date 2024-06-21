Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $92.56 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,105.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00595995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00115598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00036686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00250898 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00068050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,690,382 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.