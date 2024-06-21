Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.57.

SJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$86.00 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$61.85 and a one year high of C$87.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.53.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

