Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.77 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,032,000 after purchasing an additional 316,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 136,171 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

